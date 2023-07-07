Maharashtra: 26-year-old tribal woman allegedly gangraped in Satara

A tribal woman from Maharashtra's Raigad district was allegedly raped in Satara by her employer and a few other men. The Faltan police in Satara are in the process of registering an offence and have taken the main accused into custody for the crime that took place last month, an official said.

The 26-year-old woman, who hails from Sudagadh in Raigad district, belonged to a family of labourers who travelled for work, he said. The woman and her husband went to work in the accused man's farm in Satara with their children. The accused allegedly confiscated the couple's phones, Aadhaar cards and even held their children captive, the official said.

On June 19, the accused entered the victim's hut when she was alone and allegedly raped her. The woman was also raped by two to three other men, he said, adding that the couple managed to escape with one of their children after the ordeal.