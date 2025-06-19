Maharashtra: 28-Year-Old Jumps To Death in Manjra River From Latur-Nanded Highway Bridge

The city of Udgir was struck by tragedy on Wednesday afternoon as a 28-year-old accountant took his own life. Identified as Kapil Uddhav Shingade, he reportedly jumped from the Bhatkheda bridge into the Manjra River, with his body recovered later that evening.

According to the police, Kapil Uddhav Shingade worked as an accountant in a commission agent's shop in Udgir city. On Wednesday afternoon, around 1:30 PM, he stopped his motorcycle on the Bhatkheda bridge, located on the Latur-Nanded highway. He then removed his mobile phone from his pocket, placed a box of poison near his motorcycle, and jumped into the Manjra River. The incident was witnessed by some passing motorists, who then informed the residents of Bhatkheda village about the man jumping from the bridge.



