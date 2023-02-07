Maharashtra: 28-year-old man arrested for making threat call to Mumbai airport

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly threatening to carry out a terror attack at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, officials said.

The accused called the airport on Monday night and issued the threat while identifying himself as Irfan Sheikh, a member of the banned terror outfit Indian Mujahideen, said a Sahar police station official.

Police immediately formed a special team and nabbed the accused from Govandi area following technical surveillance. Preliminary investigation suggested that the accused was inspired by a web series but police are investigating the case from all angles, the official said. The accused also changed his statement quite a few times and police suspect that he could be mentally unstable or was acting at somebody else’s behest, the official added.