Maharashtra: 3 injured, after LPG gas explodes in school kitchen

Three persons were injured after a fire broke out in the kitchen of a ground plus two floor school building in Dadar area of Mumbai.

The level 1 (minor) blaze erupted at 5.21 am and was confined to the electric wiring, installations, main valve of the LPG gas cylinder, eatables and clothes in the kitchen of a programme hall on the second floor of the school building, fire official said.

According to BMC officials, the injured were admitted to Sion Hospital and two cars parked in the school premises were damaged. Some portion of the second floor roof collapsed.