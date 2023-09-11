Maharashtra: 3 killed, 1 injured after container truck collides with autorickshaw in Beed

On Monday, in Maharashtra's Beed district, a tragic incident occurred as a container truck collided with an autorickshaw, resulting in the unfortunate loss of a woman and her two young sons. Additionally, one person sustained injuries in the accident, as reported by the police.

The accident took place in a ghat section near Ghatsavli village in Beed taluka around 8 pm on Sunday, an official said. An overspeeding container truck crashed into the three-wheeler, leading to the tragic demise of three individuals on board and causing severe injuries to another, as stated by the official. The victims who lost their lives have been identified as Nasreen Azim Sheikh (35) and her two sons, Numan (12) and Adnan (10), according to the official's report.

The victims were residents of Islampura in Beed city, and were travelling towards their home from Dharur taluka, he said. The truck that crashed fell on the side of the road. Personnel from the Pimpalner police station rushed to the spot following the accident, the official added.