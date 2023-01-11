Maharashtra: 3 killed after truck hits motorbike and house cart in Nashik

Three members of a family were killed and one person injured after a truck hit their horse cart and a motorcycle on Mumbai-Agra national highway in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said.

The accident took place near Igatpuri late Tuesday night when a 51-year-old man and his nephew were travelling on the horse cart and his two sons were on the motorbike. All the four family members were on way home.

As they tried to move on the main road from a service road, a speeding truck hit the two-wheeler and the horse cart, an official from Igatpuri police station said.

The Igatpuri police later reached the spot and took the man to a rural hospital. The truck driver fled from the spot, the official said.