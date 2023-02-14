Maharashtra: 3 killed after truck hits two-wheeler on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

Three persons on a motorbike died after their two-wheeler was hit by a trailer truck on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Tuesday morning.

The mishap occurred near the Charoti check post in Dahanu taluka, some 120 km from Mumbai, said the official from Kasa police station.

The three men were on their way to fill petrol in the motorcycle. As they took a turn to enter the fuel station, the tractor trailer knocked them down and sped away, said the official.

The mishap occurred near the Charoti check post in Dahanu taluka, some 120 km from Mumbai, said the official from Kasa police station.

The three men were on their way to fill petrol in the motorcycle. As they took a turn to enter the fuel station, the tractor trailer knocked them down and sped away, said the official.

The bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, while the police were trying to ascertain the identities of the deceased, said the official.