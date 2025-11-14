Maharashtra: 34-Year-Old Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances in Khandanal Village

Maharashtra: 34-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances in fallow field on the side of the road within the limits of Khandanal village. Deceased youth identified as Ramu alias Ramanna Vitthal Gaikwad left his house at 8:30 pm on Wednesday and was found on road side at 7 am on Thursday. This incident has left people in shock.

Ramu lived with his parents, brother and brother-in-law in a field in the Sankh-Khandanal area. His family has a vineyard. He got married six years ago and has a son and a daughter. Ramu was farming and managing the vineyard. On the day of the incident, the women were going to go for agricultural work. Ramu had gone to the village to drop them off from the car.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the staff of Umdi police station immediately reached the spot. They conducted a panchnama and sent the body for autopsy. Assistant Police Inspector Sandeep Kamble and Sub-Inspector Sanju Jadhav visited the spot. In the initial police investigation, the real cause of Ramu's death was not clear till late. However, there was talk at the scene that it was a murder. Relatives have expressed suspicion that Ramu was murdered.

The exact cause of death will be clear only after the autopsy report comes, police said. Constable Laxman Bandgar is conducting the preliminary investigation.