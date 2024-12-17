Maharashtra: 35-Year-Old Police Sub-Inspector Found Dead at His Home in Palghar

Mumbai, Maharashtra (December 17, 2024): A sub-inspector from the Arnala police station allegedly took his own life by hanging himself at his residence in Virar on Tuesday afternoon. Ratikant Bhadrashete aged 35 lived in Sai Brahma Apartments in the Bolinj area.

The Bolinj police arrived at the scene and took the body to a rural hospital in Virar for post-mortem. Bhadrashete is survived by his wife and a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

Reports suggest that the incident occurred after his wife and daughter went out for an event. Bhadrashete is said to have been mentally disturbed since the death of his brother, who passed away in Pune in August.