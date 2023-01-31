Maharashtra: 4 killed after car hits bus on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

Four persons were killed when their car rammed into a bus on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said.

Two persons travelling in the luxury bus received injuries in the accident which took place at around 3.30 am near Mahalakshmi bridge on the highway, an official from Kasa police station said.

The four car occupants were travelling from Gujarat to Mumbai, located about 100 km from Palghar, when their vehicle rammed into the bus from behind, the official said. All the four persons, including a woman, died on the spot, he said.

The bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official said. The two injured persons were hospitalised, the police added.