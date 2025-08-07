Maharashtra: 4 Killed in Lightning Strike Incidents in Yavatmal District

Four persons and 12 goats were killed in separate lightning strike incidents in Yavatmal district on Wednesday. In the first incident, a person died and the others were injured after being struck by lightning while working at a field. One of the injured is in critical condition. The injured are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Wani. The incident occurred at a farm in Adegaon block no 2 in Wani tehsil between 1:30 and 2:00 pm on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Dharmaratna Sudhakar Bhagat (25), while the injured are Poonam Sanjay Malekar (22) and Gajanan Diwakar Kondekar (21). All three are residents of Tejapur. In the second incident that took place at Rohtek village in Yavatmal tehsil, one Hiraman Bajirao Kumare was struck by lightning while he was working on a farm around 12:30 am. In another incident in the same tehsil, a total of 12 goats belonging to one Shravan Nagorao Tekam were killed in a lightning strike at Yelabara village. In yet another incident, a 65-year-old farm labourer died due to a lightning strike at Gopalpur village in Pandharkawada tehsil. Anil Ramesh Fartade (35) died after being struck by lightning on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 6, in Pandharkawda (Pisgaon) of Maregaon tehsil.