Maharashtra: 40-foot-long wall collapses in Thane amid heavy rains in the city

Following heavy rainfall in coastal regions of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Thane, a 40-foot-long wall collapsed behind Viviana Mall in Vartak Nagar area of Thane West. According to Thane Municipal Corporation, no injuries have been reported in the incident. Heavy rains lashed Thane city and its neighbouring areas in the last 24 hours.At around 6:50 am, the well and its surrounding portion caved-in, following which a scooter parked nearby fell into the water body, the official said. The vehicle was yet to be pulled out, he said.

Thane city received 85.49 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Monday. It recorded 38.87 mm downpour in just one hour between 2:30 am and 3:30 am. on Monday, the official said. Since January this year, the city has so far received 225.25 mm rainfall, compared to 179.49 mm during the same period last year, he added.