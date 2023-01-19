Maharashtra: 4,500 cops to be deployed on duty for PM Modi's security

Mumbai police will deploy 4,500 cops in the western suburbs as part of security arrangements during PM Modi’s visit to Mumbai today. 4 units of SRPF, 1 unit each of the Anti-Riot Squad and Rapid Action Force will also be deployed. Thursday, prime minister Narendra Modi will be in Mumbai to inaugurate a slew of projects, including Lines 2A and 7 of the Mumbai Metro. The city's traffic police have, therefore, put in place traffic restrictions, and appealed to commuters to plan their journey. accordingly.

PM Modi will inaugurate two lines of Mumbai Metro 2A and 7 from Gundavali Metro station in Andheri and will also undertake a metro ride from the station. The two lines are worth around Rs 12,600 crore. The metro line 2A which connects Dahisar E and DN Nagar in Andheri West (yellow line) is around 18.6 Km long. Metro line 7 connects Andheri E–Dahisar E (red line) and is around 16.5 Km long. Apart from this, he will also launch the MUMBAI 1 Mobile App and National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1) which will facilitate the ease of travel. The mobile app can be shown on the entry gates of Metro Stations and supports digital payment to buy tickets through UPI.