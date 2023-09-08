Maharashtra: 47 students among 55 passengers injured after bus collides with truck in Palghar

In the early hours of Friday in the Palghar district of Maharashtra, a bus carrying up to 55 people collided with a vehicle, injuring up to 55 passengers, the majority of whom were school and college students. According to a official of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), the accident happened about 6.45 am close to Desai village in the Wada tehsil.

A total of 70 passengers were travelling in the bus when it collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction on Chinchpada-Wada Road. Of them, 55 passengers, including 47 students, were injured. However, none of them suffered any major injury, the corporation’s Thane divisional controller Vilas Rathod said.

The bus involved in the accident was operated by the MSRTC. It was carrying a large number of school and college students, All the injured persons, who included the bus driver, were taken to local hospitals. After primary treatment, all of them were allowed to return home, he said. he siad.