Maharashtra: 47-year-old man killed after throat slit by kite string in Thane

A 47-year-old man died after a kite string got entangled around his neck and slit his throat while he was riding his two-wheeler in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said.

An offence under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered for the accident that took place in Bhiwandi city on Sunday night, senior inspector C K Kakade said.

Sanjay Hazare, a resident of Ulhasnagar, was heading home on a two-wheeler when a kite string got entangled around his neck, he said.

The victim’s throat was slit and he hit a wall and died on the spot, the official said.