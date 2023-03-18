Maharashtra: 5 die in unseasonal rains and hailstorms in Marathwada

Five persons died in this week’s unseasonal rains and hailstorms in Maharashtra’s Marathwada region, where crops spread across nearly 4,950 hectares were also damaged, the local administration said.

According to a report prepared by the divisional commissioner’s office, an average rainfall of 2.4 mm was recorded in the eight districts of the Marathwada region in central Maharashtra. The highest rainfall was recorded in Nanded (5.7 mm) on Friday, it said.

Five persons – all from Parbhani district – lost their lives in different incidents related to unseasonal rains and hailstorms that occurred on Thursday (March 16) and Friday (March 17), while 23 other residents of the region were injured, said the report.

The report said 22 large animals and five small ones also perished. The unseasonal rains and hailstorms also damaged crops across 4946.44 hectares. The highest loss was in Nanded district (4,794 hectares) followed by Aurangabad (152.44 hectares), it added.