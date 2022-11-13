Maharashtra: 53 kg gold worth Rs 28 cr seized at Mumbai airport by customs dept

Customs officials on Sunday arrested four people and seized around 53kg of gold worth more than Rs 28 crores at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Fourteen kilograms of gold were seized from two people while a third was held with 13 kg and a fourth was found carrying 12 kg of the material. The accused people were flying from Doha, Qatar.

According to customs officials, a special type of cavity was made in belts and shirts of the accused people for them to bring back the materials. The police further said that the accused had no previous criminal records. The accused had been arrested on November 10 (Thursday). Since then a thorough interrogation revealed that the accused had been working for an international gold dealer operating from India and working mainly with smugglers of African origin. The customs officials have also received leads regarding the involvement of India's biggest gold smuggler in this racket. Investigations are underway to unravel the racket.