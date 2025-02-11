Maharashtra: 6 Trekkers From Pune Injured in Bee Attack in Satara

Six friends from the Pune district on a trekking trip suffered injuries when a swarm of honey bees attacked them in the adjoining Satara district in the western on Monday, February 10. The incident took place when they were trekking in the Pandavgad area of Wai taluka in the morning, reported the news agency PTI.

According to the police, the trekkers were friends and hail from Indapur tehsil of Pune district. A police officer said that the strong perfume led to the attack by honey bees. Three of six trekkers suffered serious bee stings.

According to a police official to PTI, all of them were rescued by a local trekking group and police and admitted to a Wai-based hospital. All are stated to be out of danger.

Prashant Dongare, a member of the Shiv Sahyadri Trekking and Rescue Group, said that after receiving information about the bee attack, they rushed to the spot, took the injured people down from the hilly terrain, and admitted them to the hospital.