Maharashtra: 6,427 dog bite instances reported in Raigad district in six months

In the previous six months, there have been up to 6,427 dog bite instances registered in Maharashtra's Raigad district, according to officials on Tuesday.

The district saw 8,757 incidents of stray dogs attacking people in 2020. The number rose to 9,138 in 2021 and 10,625 last year, as per data shared by health officials.

When left untreated, stray dog bites can introduce harmful bacteria into human systems, resulting in serious and occasionally fatal diseases. In the first six months of this year, 6,427 people have been bitten by stray canines, they said, adding that those affected can avail of free treatment in government hospitals.

Two-wheeler riders at night are often targeted by packs of stray dogs, they said. When chased by dogs, a biker can also fall and suffer injuries, an official said. While sterilising stray dogs is an effective way to keep their population in check, civic authorities in the district are hurdles in this regard.

Since the canines are required to be kept at a safer place for at least a week after sterilization, the civic bodies do not have enough of such places, they added.