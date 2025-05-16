Maharashtra: 69 Rescued from Bonded Labour, Including Minors Forced to Work in Sheep Farms and Stone-Cutting Units

Authorities in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district have rescued 69 bonded labourers, including several minors, from exploitative working conditions, an official confirmed on Friday. The victims were forced to work in stone-cutting units and sheep farms under harsh and abusive conditions. The rescue operation was carried out on Thursday following a tip-off from local activists. The labourers, originally from Palghar district, have since been sent back to their home villages.

Sandeep Harmalkar, a labour officer from Ahilyanagar, stated that an initial raid led to the rescue of 16 individuals, which was part of a larger group of 69 victims eventually freed. Deputy Superintendent of Police Dr. Kunal Sonawane from Sangamner confirmed that three of the six accused have been arrested, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects.

According to the FIR, the victims — including children — were subjected to severe physical and mental abuse. They were forced to work long hours in sheep farming and stone-cutting, often against their will. The practice of bonded labour, which involves forcing individuals to work to repay debts under coercive conditions, is banned under India’s Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act.