Maharashtra: 7-Year-Old Builder’s Son Kidnapped for Rs 2 Crore Ransom in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar; Video Goes Viral

A 7-year-old son of a developer was kidnapped by unidentified miscreants for a ransom of Rs 2 crore from Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar on Tuesday night, February 4. The abduction took place near Central Mall, just 100 meters from his house, in front of his father.

The kidnappers arrived in a black four-wheeler around 8:40 PM near Central Mall in the Cidco N-4 area. A police complaint was filed after the incident. CCTV footage shows a black car stopping at the corner of the road, where unidentified individuals abducted the child and fled the spot.

CCTV Video of Kidnapping

Is this the new Maharashtra? A renowned builder’s 7-year-old son was kidnapped for a ₹2 crore ransom in Sambhajinagar. The boy was abducted from Central Mall, just 100 meters from his house, in front of his father! The kidnappers arrived in a black four-wheeler. Where is the law… pic.twitter.com/UmdpaPOVGG — Vijay Kumbhar (@VijayKumbhar62) February 5, 2025

Police have since launched an investigation, and the next few hours will be crucial in the case. The abducted boy has been identified as Chaitanya Sunil Tupe (7). His father, Sunil Tupe, is a well-known developer in the area.

Also Read | Mumbai Woman Arrested for Kidnapping 3-Year-Old by Luring with Chocolate.

On Tuesday night, the father and son had gone out for a walk after dinner. Sunil Tupe was walking ahead, while Chaitanya was following on a bicycle. Suddenly, a black car arrived, and within moments, the boy was grabbed and taken away. The entire incident unfolded in front of his father, but by the time he could react, the kidnappers had escaped.