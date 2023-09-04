Maharashtra: 72-year-old man killed as private bus runs over him in Thane

Published: September 4, 2023

A 72-year-old man was killed on Monday in Thane, Maharashtra, when he was run over by a private bus. ...

Maharashtra: 72-year-old man killed as private bus runs over him in Thane

A 72-year-old man was killed on Monday in Thane, Maharashtra, when he was run over by a private bus. The accident took place in Ghodbunder Road area of the city around 9.30 am, an official said.

The driver of the bus was taking a reverse when he knocked down and ran over the senior citizen, he said. The body of the victim identified as Gajanan Durpathe has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official said.

A case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act has been registered against the bus driver, senior inspector Rajesh Babshetty of Kasarwadavali police station said.
 

