Maharashtra: 72-year-old man killed as private bus runs over him in Thane
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 4, 2023 07:40 PM 2023-09-04T19:40:41+5:30 2023-09-04T19:40:57+5:30
A 72-year-old man was killed on Monday in Thane, Maharashtra, when he was run over by a private bus. The accident took place in Ghodbunder Road area of the city around 9.30 am, an official said.
The driver of the bus was taking a reverse when he knocked down and ran over the senior citizen, he said. The body of the victim identified as Gajanan Durpathe has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official said.
A case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act has been registered against the bus driver, senior inspector Rajesh Babshetty of Kasarwadavali police station said.