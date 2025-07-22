Maharashtra: 87 Villages in Kolhapur District Still Deprived of Cremation Grounds, Citizens Forced to Use Private Land

In a distressing reality, 87 villages and hamlets across eight talukas in the district of Kolhapur do not have access to proper cremation grounds, forcing locals to conduct last rites on private farmlands. While every individual wishes for a peaceful final journey, the absence of basic funeral infrastructure has caused immense inconvenience to grieving families. Many villages are struggling to find appropriate land for such purposes, and in most cases, locals rely on personal or disputed land to perform cremation rituals. The lack of designated spaces also leads to frequent tensions, especially where land ownership is unclear or family disputes exist.

Despite this long-standing issue, no significant administrative action has been taken to resolve it. The problem cannot be addressed merely through bureaucratic processes. Local ministers, MLAs, and MPs must take proactive steps to help secure land and establish cremation facilities in these areas. Villages with no landowners or poor families often face humiliation and obstacles in performing last rites. This is not just a rural development issue but a matter of human dignity. Public representatives need to intervene to break the deadlock around land acquisition and provide a respectful end-of-life solution to the residents.

Even large villages in talukas like Radhanagari, Ajara, and Bhudargad lack cremation grounds, despite sufficient government funding being available for such projects, including road access to the sites. The complete absence of such critical infrastructure is an alarming indicator of systemic neglect. In total, the villages without cremation grounds include: Radhanagari – 21, Ajara – 16, Bhudargad – 13, Shahuwadi – 12, Karvir – 10, Chandgad – 09, Shirol – 05, and Hatkanangale – 01. The total stands at 87 villages, making it a matter of urgency that demands district-level intervention and policy action.

To address the issue holistically, it is being suggested that a dedicated scheme be introduced through the District Planning Committee. This scheme should provide grants for land acquisition and for setting up cremation infrastructure in a time-bound manner. Special attention is being demanded from Guardian Minister Prakash Abitkar, especially since most of the affected villages fall within his constituency. Locals and civic bodies are urging the government to prioritize this long-ignored basic need. Establishing cremation grounds is not just about infrastructure—it's about ensuring respect, dignity, and relief to families during one of life’s most difficult moments.