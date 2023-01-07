Maharashtra: 90 kg ganja seized from car in Thane

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 7, 2023 11:50 AM 2023-01-07T11:50:24+5:30 2023-01-07T11:50:46+5:30

City police arrested three persons with 90 kg ganja worth Rs 9 lakh in a village in Thane district ...

Maharashtra: 90 kg ganja seized from car in Thane | Maharashtra: 90 kg ganja seized from car in Thane

Maharashtra: 90 kg ganja seized from car in Thane

Next

City police arrested three persons with 90 kg ganja worth Rs 9 lakh in a village in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said. 

An Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) official said they intercepted a car in Balpada village near Badlapur city on Thursday on a tip-off and seized 90 kg of ganja.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official added.

Open in app
Tags : Anti-narcotics cell Anti-narcotics cell Thane