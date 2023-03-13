Maharashtra: 9,284 inmates lodged in different jails of Thane district against official capacity of 3,794

As many as 9,284 inmates were lodged in different jails of Maharashtra’s Thane district, as against their official capacity at 3,794, a report by the state prisons department revealed.

As per the report, Kalyan jail has 2,061 prisoners when its official capacity is 540, while Thane Central prison, which has a capacity to hold 1,105 inmates, currently has 4,356.

At 9,284 prisoners, the number of inmates in jails in the district exceeds capacity by 5,390, it said. With a capacity to accommodate 2,124 prisoners, the Taloja Central prison now has 2,848 inmates.

Although the jails in the district can accommodate only 60 women inmates, they were holding 290 women, the report stated.