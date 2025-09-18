Maharashtra Accident: 19-Year-Old Killed as Trailer Collides With Multiple Vehicles in Ratnagiri

Maharashtra Accident News: A 19-year-old ITI student was killed when a coal-carrying trailer collided with multiple vehicles on the Mumbai-Goa highway near Hatkhamba on Wednesday evening. The accident occurred around 5.30 pm. The trailer hit four cars, three two-wheelers and a rickshaw before crashing into a protective barrier. Police said the accident happened because the trailer’s brakes failed. The deceased was identified as Shivam Ravindra Gotad, a resident of Zharewadi in Ratnagiri.

Despite the damage to several vehicles, many people escaped without serious injuries. The highway is crowded in the evening as workers return home and students leave schools and colleges.

According to the reports, the 16-wheeler trailer, registered KA 29 C 1843, was heading from Nivali to Goa when the brakes failed on a sharp turn near Hatkhamba village. Road widening work had narrowed the highway and vehicles were moving in a single line. The out-of-control trailer struck vehicles ahead, causing a chain collision. Shivam Gotad was riding a two-wheeler and was crushed under the trailer, dying on the spot.

Vehicles damaged in the crash included Dr. Mahesh Mahale’s Creta, Mangesh Nagle’s rickshaw, Krishnadev Bharat Yedge’s Splendor, Avinash Vijay Thakre’s motorcycle, cars of Advocate Sameer Dalvi, Dr. Sudheshkumar Chavan, Sangram Vilas Salvi and Satyavinayak Suresh Desai.

Police teams led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Nilesh Mainkar, Inspector Rajendra Yadav and Sub-Inspector Dhumaskar rushed to the scene. Shivam Gotad’s body was taken to the district hospital. Several other drivers and passengers suffered minor injuries.

Hatkhamba has witnessed multiple accidents in recent months. The steep slope and ongoing road-widening work increase the risk of collisions. The completion of the bridge and road work could help reduce accidents. Four people have died at this spot over the past few months.