Maharashtra Accident: 2 Killed as Car Falls into Canal in Solapur

Maharashtra Accident News: A tragic accident claimed two lives when a car fell into a canal near Pimpalner on the Kurduwadi-Tembhurni road in Solapur district. The deceased have been identified as Shankar Uttam Bandgar (44) and Anil Hanumant Jagtap (55).

According to the reports, the three men were returning from Dharashiv to Vadapuri in a car on Thursday, August 21, 2025. Near Pimpalner, the vehicle went out of control and struck an iron guard before falling into the canal.

Jadhav managed to open the car door and escape. The other two were trapped as the remaining doors were locked. Locals later pulled the car out using a tractor. Bandgar and Jagtap were taken to Kurduwadi hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival.