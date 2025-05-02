Maharashtra Accident: 3 Killed, 2 Injured as Truck Rams Into Cars in Solapur

Solapur, Maharashtra (May 2, 2025): Three devotees were killed and two others seriously injured in a road accident near Chapalgaon village on the Akkalkot-Tuljapur road. The incident occurred when a speeding container truck collided with two cars coming from the opposite direction on a bridge near Patel's farm.

According to police, the victims were on their way to seek blessings from Goddess Tulja Bhavani in Tuljapur after visiting the shrine of Shri Swami Samarth Maharaj in Akkalkot. The collision took place near Chapalgaon and was described as severe.

Initial reports indicate that the deceased and injured were residents of Pune. Police have not yet identified the deceased. The injured were first treated at a local hospital in Akkalkot and later shifted to the government hospital in Solapur for further treatment.