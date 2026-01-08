Maharashtra Accident: 3 Killed, 4 Injured as Car Crashes in Kannad Ghat While Heading to Ujjain

Maharashtra Accident News: Three young men were killed and four others seriously injured when their car crashed in the Kannad Ghat while they were travelling to Ujjain to visit the Mahakaleshwar temple. The accident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday near the “V Point” in the ghat. According to reports, seven friends from Shevgaon were travelling in a car (MH 16 DS 6050) when the driver lost control on the winding road. The vehicle collided at high speed with a protective rock barrier, crushing the front of the car.

Local residents and police from Shevgaon Rural Police Station in Chalisgaon rushed to the scene after hearing the crash. The injured were immediately taken to Chalisgaon Rural Hospital. Doctors declared dead Tuckaram Rambhau Ambhore, 27; Shekhar Ramesh Durpate, 31; and Ghansham Ramhari Pisote, 30, all residents of Shevgaon. Seriously injured Yogesh Sonawane, Akshay Gire, and Dnyaneshwar Mode were shifted to Civil Hospital in Dhule for further treatment, while Tushar Ghuge is receiving care at a private hospital. Assistant Police Inspector Patil of Chalisgaon Rural Police Station is investigating the incident.