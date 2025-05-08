Maharashtra Accident: 4 Dead, 20 Injured as Speeding Dumper Crashes Into MSRTC Bus in Raigad

Raigad, Maharashtra (May 9, 2025): A major road accident occurred in Raigad district after a speeding dumper crashed into a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus on the Tala - Mandad Road. According to the media reports, the collision resulted in the deaths of four passengers on the spot and left 20 others injured. Several of the injured are reported to be in critical condition. Police reached the accident site shortly after receiving the alert. All injured passengers were immediately taken to the nearest hospital for treatment. The MSRTC bus sustained significant damage in the crash. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

In a separate incident on Wednesday, six members of the same family were killed in a crash on National Highway 27 in Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh. A car travelling at high speed collided with a truck, killing six people on the spot and injuring two others. The family was travelling from Ikghara village in Bahraich district to Bengaluru in a private car. The injured were taken to hospital and the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem. Police said the victims belonged to one family. The accident caused traffic congestion on the highway. Police used heavy equipment to remove the damaged vehicles and restore the flow of traffic.

Ankit, one of the injured, said they were visiting a relative named Brijesh, a doctor in a private hospital in Bengaluru. Brijesh was driving the car and was supposed to switch with Ankit at Jhansi. Along with them were Brijesh’s wife Sangeeta and their infant daughter Siddhika. During the drive, Brijesh reportedly fell asleep at the wheel. The car hit a road divider before crashing into a truck. Brijesh, Preeti, Sangeeta, Siddhika and Vinita died on the spot. Their bodies were retrieved with the help of gas cutters. Ankit, along with Kanha and Manvi, were taken to hospital. Manvi died during treatment. The condition of the remaining injured is critical.