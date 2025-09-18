Maharashtra Accident: 4 Killed, 5 Injured as Unknown Vehicle Rams Car in Buldhana

Maharashtra Accident News: Four people were killed and five others were injured when an unknown vehicle rammed into a car late Wednesday night. The accident happened at 11.40 pm on September 17, 2025 on National Highway 53 near Chikhali-Rantham in Malkapur taluka. Police said the car was traveling from Jalgaon to Nagpur when it was hit.

MIDC police inspector Hemraj Koli and his team rushed to the spot. The bodies and injured were taken to the sub-district hospital. Four of the injured were shifted to Jalgaon Khandesh for treatment. One was moved to Buldhana.

District Superintendent of Police Nilesh Tambe, Additional SP Amol Gaikwad and Deputy Tehsildar Shrikrishna Ugle visited the site and the hospital. Police later cleared the highway traffic.

One victim was identified as Sajid Aziz Bagwan (30) of Bhusawal in Jalgaon district. The three women killed in the crash have not been identified.

Police have started a search for the vehicle involved.