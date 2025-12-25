Maharashtra Accident: 4 Women Killed, 5 Injured As Car Plunges off Bridge in Chandrapur

Maharashtra Accident News: Four women were killed, and five people were seriously injured after a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga car plunged off a bridge in Chandrapur district early Wednesday. The accident occurred around 1.30 a.m. near Sondo village in Rajura taluka while the car was travelling from Nagpur to Kagaznagar. According to the reports, the driver lost control after failing to judge a curve near the bridge. The vehicle then fell below the bridge.

The car, bearing registration number TS 02 EN 5544, was completely damaged in the crash. Salma Baig, Uksha Sakarin, Abjal Baig and Sahira Begum died on the spot.

The injured were identified as driver Abdul Rehman, 28, Nusrat Begum, Najhat Begum, Sahil Nisha and Abdul Arhan. All five were admitted to the Chandrapur district general hospital. Two of the injured were placed on ventilator support. The condition of the remaining injured was reported to be stable.

Preliminary information suggests the driver may have dozed off while returning from a function in Nagpur, leading to the accident.

Police registered a case against the driver under Sections 281, 225(b) and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigation is being carried out by Inspector Sumit Parteki.