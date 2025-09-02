Maharashtra Accident: Auto-Rickshaw Crashes into Cement Signboard In Raigad's Mhasala Taluka, Three Dead

Raigad: Tragic accident occurred in Mhasala taluka of Raigad district where a rickshaw crashed into a cement sign board. In this accident three people including driver died in horrific accident. According to information, this accident happened after auto rickshaw brake failed.

Rickshaw driver Santosh Nanasaheb Sawant, who was the branch chief of Shiv Sena UBT in Kanghar, died on the spot, while Shantaram Kalidas Dhokte, Sharmilabai Tukaram Dhokte died during treatment at Mangaon Upazila Hospital.

Prakash Dhadve, Kavita Santosh Magar and Santosh Magar were injured in the accident and have been sent for treatment. Police Inspector Sandeep Kahale informed that the accident took place on a steep slope at Kasarmalai ahead of Tamhane Shirke while the rickshaw was returning to Kanghar after finishing a community meeting in Sanderi.