Maharashtra Accident: College Professor Killed After Car Driven by Drunk Man Hits Her in Palghar

Police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have arrested a 25-year-old man for causing the death of a college professor while driving under the influence of alcohol.

Professor Atmaja Kasat (45) was walking home after the day’s work when she was hit by a car within the limits of Arnala Sagri police station around 6.30 pm on Thursday.

She suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital but succumbed to her wounds after a few hours. Senior inspector Vijay Patil said a medical test confirmed that the car driver, Shubham Pratap Patil, was drunk at the time of the accident. He has been arrested under the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act, the official said.