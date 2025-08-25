Maharashtra Accident: One Killed, Two Injured in Head-On Collision Between Bikes

Satara: One died while other two injured in an tragic head-on collusion between two two-wheelers. This accident took place on the service road near Kesurdi flyover on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway from Pune towards Khandala. Deceased identified as Ramnaresh Ramji Yadav lost his life in the accident, while Rohan Mahadev Yadav and Narayan Jagannath Yadav, both residents of Pargaon, Khandala Taluka who were on the front bike were seriously injured.

According to the information received from the police is that Ramnaresh Yadav is a migrant and was working as a waiter in a hotel near Kesurdi Phata. Around 11 am on Sunday, Ramnaresh Yadav was riding a two-wheeler at a high speed towards Khandala on the service road of Kesurdi Phata. Ramnaresh's two-wheeler hit the two-wheelercoming from the opposite direction. Impact of this accident was so hard that, front of both the bikes was shattered.

Following the accident villagers rushed all three of them to hospital on private vehicle, where doctors declared Ramnaresh dead on arrival. Injured two were shifted to a private hospital in Pune for further treatment. Meanwhile Khandala Police and Shirwal Rescue Team immediately rushed to the spot after receiving the information.

A case has been registered at Khandala Police Station on the complaint filed by Suraj Yadav in this accident and further investigation is being conducted by Police Officer Sanjay Jadhav.