Maharashtra Accident: Three Killed as Bike Collides With Truck Near Talsande, Kolhapur

Kolhapur: Three Migrant workers lost lives in tragic road accident near Wathar Road, near Talsande village, Kolhapur. According to reports workers were returning from Malkarpur when bike collided with the truck. Deceased have been identified as Narendrakumar Yadav from Bihar, Hemant Pahadi from Chandrapada, Odisha, and Vinesh Kumar, also from Odisha were coming tripsi on bike.

According to TOI report, it is suspected that the vehicle was speeding at the time of the accident. Initial report suggest that bike may have collided with a truck or a tempo from behind. Wadgaon Police suggest that this is likely caused by sudden braking action from the heavy vehicle. The report indicates the victims, found in the driving lane, died from severe head injuries.

Also Read: Kolhapur Knife Attack: Youth Stabbed After Argument Over Dance During Ganesh Procession; Video Surfaces

In separate accident, Six people were killed on the spot in an accident on the Solapur–Dhule highway near Pendgaon Phata in Beed district of Maharashtra on Saturday morning, August 30. The accident occurred at around 7:30 am, a speeding truck ran over six pedestrians walking along the road.

All the deceased were residents of Beed and Shidod village in the taluka. The incident occurred while they were on their way to visit the Hanuman temple in Pendgaon. The tragic deaths of devotees who had set out for darshan, caused by the truck driver’s negligence, have sparked outrage in the area.