Maharashtra Accident: Two Cousins and Friend Killed in Late-Night Crash in Latur

In an tragic accident between car and motorcycle three people lost their life. This accident took place on Sunday night around 11:15 pm near Davatpur Pati on the Ausa-Lamjana road. According to the information two cousins and a friend, were traveling to their village , when their motorcycle collided with car. The incident has cast a pall of grief over the village of Sarvadi (Tal. Nilanga).

Police said that deceased Abhijit Ingle, Digambar Ingle, both cousins ​​from Sarvadi in Nilanga taluka, and their friend Somnath Hipparage were going to their village on the Ausa-Lamjana road on a two-wheeler on Sunday night. When they reached between Davatpur Pati and Wagholi Pati, a speeding car hit them from the front. In this accident, Somnath Hipparage died on the spot, while Abhijit Ingle and Digambar Ingle were seriously injured.

Upon receiving information about the accident, police sub-inspectors of the police station Kisan Marde, Ganesh Yadav, Murali Dantrao, Rajpal Salunke, Shinde rushed to the spot. When the two seriously injured cousins ​​were admitted to the government hospital in Ausa for treatment, the doctors declared them dead. The incident has been registered with the police.

Abhijit is survived by his parents and two married sisters. He was the only son in the family and unmarried. Due to this, his mother and sisters were devastated. The deceased Somnath is a graduate and was also unmarried. He is survived by his parents and two brothers. While the deceased Digambar is married and is survived by his parents, wife, one son, one daughter, one brother and three married sisters. After the bodies of the three deceased friends reached the village, the family and relatives started crying. The deceased Abhijit and Digambar were cremated almost immediately, while Somnath was cremated in the field. The entire village is immersed in grief due to the incident.