Maharashtra Accident: Woman Killed, Seven Injured as Tempo Overturns While Overtaking Bus in Ratnagiri

Maharashtra Accident News: A woman died and seven others were seriously injured in a major accident involving a tempo on the coastal highway at Mithgavane in Rajapur taluka, Ratnagiri. The incident took place on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. The tempo overturned and slid about 100 to 150 feet off the road after the driver lost control while overtaking a private luxury bus. Several women from Waghran were travelling in the tempo towards Jansi Plateau for gardening work.

During the overtaking attempt at Mithgavane, the driver lost control, causing the tempo to overturn and drag along the roadside. All the women passengers and a young girl suffered serious injuries. The driver and other male passengers in the cabin were also injured. The injured were first taken to Jaitapur Primary Health Centre. They were later shifted to Ratnagiri District Hospital for further treatment, where one woman was declared dead.

Upon receiving information about the accident, a team from the coastal police station, led by Assistant Police Inspector Pramod Wagh, reached the spot within 15 to 20 minutes. With the help of local residents, all the injured were rushed to the hospital. Police are investigating the case.