Maharashtra: After 26/11 martyr locals rename Sultanpur village as Rahul Nagar

Sultanpur, a village in Maharashtra with a population of around 1,000 and 600 houses, will now be known as Rahul Nagar as the local residents have changed its name in memory of its native, who laid down his life while fighting terrorists during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008.

Rahul Shinde, a constable of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) attained martyrdom during the terror attacks 14 years ago. Shinde, who hailed from Sultanpur in Madha tehsil of Solapur district, was amongst the first police personnel to enter the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in south Mumbai after reports of firing by terrorists. Shinde was hit with a bullet in his stomach by terrorists, in which he died.

While the government honoured him by conferring the President's Police Medal on him posthumously for his supreme sacrifice, the residents of Sultanpur decided to rename their village after him as he was born and brought up there. However, the official renaming ceremony is yet to take place, PTI reported.