Maharashtra: After Lok Sabha Victory In Dindori, Sharad Pawar Eyes All Assembly Constituencies In Nashik

Following the results of the Lok Sabha Election 2024, Sharad Pawar, the President of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), visited Nashik for the first time on Friday. He attended a farmers' gathering in Niphad Taluka, organised in memory of former MLA Maloji Mogal. With the recent victory in Dindori, Sharad Pawar has initiated efforts to capture assembly constituencies in Nashik district. Following his visit, state president Jayant Patil is also set to tour Nashik.

Before the Lok Sabha elections, no elected Mahavikas Aghadi representative was there in Nashik district. Despite this, the NCP fielded Bhaskar Bhagare from Dindori, who defeated BJP's Union MoS (Health) Dr. Bharti Pawar, earning him the title of "giant killer." Now, the NCP is reviewing the assembly constituencies in Nashik district. Jayant Patil's visit, scheduled shortly after Sharad Pawar's, signals a concerted effort by the NCP in preparation for the upcoming assembly elections.

Jayant Patil will assess each assembly constituency and interview potential candidates to understand the local political landscape. A gathering of loyal party members will also take place during his visit, which has garnered significant attention.

After Ajit Pawar's defection, six NCP MLAs from Nashik district chose to support him, including Chhagan Bhujbal from Yeola, Narhari Zirwal from Dindori, Manikrao Kokate from Sinnar, Saroj Ahire from Deolali, Dilip Bankar from Niphad, and Nitin Pawar from Kalwan. In response, Sharad Pawar's faction is strategising to field strong candidates against Ajit Pawar’s supporters, making Jayant Patil's visit crucial.