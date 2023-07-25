Maharashtra: After Raigad, Landslide hits Andheri's residential area

After days of continuous torrential rains lashed parts of Mumbai resulting in incidents like tree-falling, land cavings etc. In wee hours of Tuesday, another incident of landslide was reported in Andheri. The incident happened in the Chakala area of the suburb. The landslide was reported in the vicinity of Ram Baug Cooperative Housing Society (CHS) located on Mahakali Road, near Gurunanak School. The incident occurred at approximately 02:01 am and was promptly reported by CP Control. No injuries have been reported.

According to reports, , a large amount of soil and stones tumbled down from a nearby hilly area, affecting the rear portion of a multi-story building within the vicinity. The affected building, a G+7 structure, houses a total of 168 rooms. In the wake of the landslide, authorities swiftly initiated evacuation procedures for the safety of the residents. The vacating process is currently underway, and relevant agencies have been mobilized to assist in managing the situation. The agencies involved include the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Municipal Fire Brigade (MFB), the local Police, and Ward Staff.