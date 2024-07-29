Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde Undergoes Successful Gallbladder Surgery, Advised Complete Bed Rest by Doctors

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde successfully underwent gallbladder surgery at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. Munde, who had been experiencing bile and stomach pain, required the surgery after his condition worsened.

The operation was performed by Dr. Amit Maydeo. Munde was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, July 24, and the surgery took place on Friday, July 26. His condition is currently stable, and doctors have recommended that he remain in the hospital for an additional four to five days for recovery and further treatment.

In response to the news, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar have expressed their concern and wished Munde a speedy recovery. Additionally, BJP leader Pankaja Munde and former MP Pritam Munde visited the hospital to offer their support and inquire about his health.