Maharashtra: Ahead of MLC polls Congress dissolves Ahmednagar committee

The Maharashtra Congress dissolved its Ahmednagar district committee accusing it of canvassing for a candidate other than the one backed by the party for the upcoming Legislative Council election.

The Congress party has extended its support to Shubhangi Patil for the Nashik Division Graduates’ constituency election, but members of Ahmednagar District Congress Committee instead campaigned for an independent candidate, Patole said.

Patil, who is contesting as an independent candidate, has been backed by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Nationalist Congress Party. Suresh Salunkhe, chairman of the Ahmednagar district rural congress committee has also been suspended for anti-party activities, Patole said.

The development comes days after the Congress’ Legislative Council member Sudhir Tambe dropped out of the race on January 12, the last date for filing nominations, and said his son Satyajit Tambe would contest from the Nashik Division Graduates’ constituency. Satyajit then filed his papers as an independent.

The term of five members of the Legislative Council, two from graduates' and three from teachers' constituencies, is expiring on February 7. Voting to elect new members of the Upper House will be held on January 30 and counting will be taken up on February 2.

