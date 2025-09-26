Maharashtra: Ahilyanagar Police Foil Robbery Bid On Nagar-Pune Highway; 5 Member Gang Arrested With Goods Worth 8 Lakhs

The Ahilyanagar Police's Local Crime Branch foiled a robbery attempt at Nagar-Pune Highway arresting a five member gang terrorizing Supa, Parner many of them with serious criminal backgrounds. The arrest was made while the accused were planning a robbery. Police recovered goods worth ₹8 lakh, including an Innova, a pistol, cartridges, and other robbery equipment.Further investigations are underway. Cases of attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity, anti-drug law violations, and even murder have been registered against them. Police suspect that the gang could be involved in similar crimes in other states.

Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra: Crime Branch arrested a five-member bandit gang terrorizing Supa, Parner. Caught while planning a robbery on the Nagar-Pune Highway, police recovered goods worth ₹8 lakh, including an Innova, a pistol, cartridges, and other robbery equipment. Further… pic.twitter.com/lmLlXCI88k — IANS (@ians_india) September 26, 2025

In recent times, the local crime branch of the Ahilyanagar police has solved a series of theft related cases. The latest one being a temple related roberry case. Three suspects were arrested who confessed to stealing donation boxes and committing thefts at temples across Ahilyanagar district. According to the police, the gang was responsible for at least eight thefts over the past several months, and some cash was recovered from them. The accused have been identified as Deepak Kachre (24), Kiran Raut (20), and Ajay alias Lalya Bansode (18), all residents of Nehru Nagar, Lohgaon, in Rahata taluka. During questioning, the trio admitted to stealing Rs 71,000 from a temple's donation box, which they divided among themselves. Police recovered Rs 32,060 from them.