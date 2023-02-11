Maharashtra: AICC's H.K. Patil to visit Mumbai to defuse ongoing crisis boiling in Congress

In a damage-control move, AICC's Maharashtra in-charge H.K. Patil will come for a two-day visit to Mumbai on Sunday and attempt to defuse the ongoing crisis boiling over in Maharashtra Congress, officials said.

Patil is expected to hold separate meetings with state President Nana Patole and senior leader Balasaheb Thorat - who recently quit as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader - besides other top leaders to gauge the political situation first-hand.

Thorat resigned as the state legislature party head, a day after his letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over friction with state unit chief Nana Patole came out, party sources said earlier.

The Congress leader, who represents the Sangamner constituency in Ahmednagar district, has sent his resignation to the party high command, said the sources Thorat is the maternal uncle of Satyajit Tambe who recently won the Legislative Council election from the Nashik division graduates constituency as an independent candidate.