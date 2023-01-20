Maharashtra aims to attract Rs 40,000 crore investments in tourism, to generate one million jobs in sector,

In the run-up to the country's first Global Tourism Summit in New Delhi from April 10 to 12, 2023, where all G-20 member countries will showcase the opportunities in the sector, Maharashtra aims to attract investments worth Rs 40,000 crore and generate an additional one million jobs, according to Principal Secretary Saurabh Vijay.

He stated during the Global Investors' Summit in Mumbai, organised by the Ministry of Tourism (MoT) and managed by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), said Maharashtra is a leading tourism destination by 2025.

Presenting an overview of tourism policies and initiatives, he highlighted that the government is discussing the development of an online application portal to facilitate investment opportunities in the tourism industry in Maharashtra.

"We have identified various opportunities, such as land for amusement parks, aqua tourism, cruise tourism, ecotourism, and many other projects. They are also focusing on private investment and partnerships. We have identified specific locations and projects, such as a mangrove park, an aquarium project, etc. Opportunities in MICE tourism and responsible tourism are also being explored," he said.

He added that Maharashtra has reduced the number of licences to 10 for ease of doing business for the benefit of investors.

"Mumbai is well-known as the 'Cruise Capital' while Tadoba has become the 'Tiger Capital' of Maharashtra. Maharashtra targets to attract Rs 40,000 crore in investments and add one million jobs in the tourism sector," Vijay said.

"Maharashtra, geographically located on the west side of India, is a popular tourist destination and known for its diverse range of attractions, including beaches, hill stations, wildlife sanctuaries, ancient temples, monuments, etc. In the near future, it has the potential to become an ideal tourism destination," he added.