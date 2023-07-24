Maharashtra: All schools to stay shut in Raigad district today

In the wake of heavy rainfall, all schools in Raigad district will remain closed on Monday. IMD has issued orange alert for Raigad. At least 27 people have died; while as many as 57 are still missing and reported as “untraceable” even as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Sunday called of its search-and-rescue operation in Wednesday’s landslide in Irshalwadi in Maharashtra’s Raigad district.

Addressing a presser, Maharashtra minister Uday Samant, who is also the guardian minister of Raigad, said the NDRF has called off its rescue operation in the landslide-hit area after nearly four days. Sawant said the decision was taken in consultation with the district administration and other concerned authorities as well as local residents, news agency PTI reported. So far, 27 bodies have been recovered while 57 are untraceable, officials said, adding that no body was found from the debris on Sunday. The dead include 12 men, 10 women and four children, while one corpse has not been identified as yet, they added.