Maharashtra: Amit Shah speaks to CM Shinde over landslide in Raigad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde and assured help from Centre after a landslide occurred late Wednesday night, in Maharashtra's Raigad. Till now five bodies have been recovered from the debris in Irshalwadi village of Khalapur tehsil of Raigad district. Till now 75 people have been rescued. Eknath Shinde said he is speaking to Indian Air Force for use of helicopter for rescue of those injured. But bad visibility and rains were delaying the helicopter operations.

Some people are feared trapped inside the debris, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said on Thursday.The NDRF said that two teams have reached the spot and launched the search and rescue operation. They further informed that two more teams have left from Mumbai to join the operation.Meanwhile, the Raigad Police has set up a control room after the incident. The police said that so far they have rescued 22 people from the spot but many are feared trapped in the debris."We will get a better idea of the situation when the daylight comes. Presently over 100 people from Police and district administration are involved in the rescue operation and we are getting help from NDRF, locals and some NGOs too," the Raigad Police said.