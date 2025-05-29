Maharashtra: Anti-Corruption Bureau Nabs Clerk Accepting Rs 3,000 Bribe for Land Boundary Marking

Digambar Dhole, a clerk at the Vashi Deputy Superintendent of Land Records Office, was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000 to mark the boundary of the agricultural land. This action was taken by the Anti-Corruption Department on Tuesday. The complainant from Vashi taluka had applied for the measurement of Group No. 444 agricultural land in the name of his mother. Accordingly, the measurement of the complainant's agricultural land was done on May 7, 2025 by Dhole, a public servant at the Land Records Office.

After that, the complainant had demanded from time to time to mark the boundary. However, Dhole avoided it from time to time. After the measurement, Dhole demanded a bribe of Rs 3,000 from the complainant to mark the boundary. The complainant came to the Anti-Corruption Department and filed a complaint in this regard. After this, the Anti-Corruption Department verified the bribe demand before the Pancha at the Vashi Deputy Superintendent of Land Records Office. As planned, the public servant Dhole was caught red-handed by the Corruption Eradication Department while accepting bribe from the complainant to permanently kill him for the purpose of calculating the agricultural land. A case was registered against the accused at Vashi Police Station under Section 7, Bhr. P. Act 1988.

Appeal to file a complaint

Police Inspector Vikas Rathod of the Corruption Eradication Department and Deputy Superintendent of the Corruption Eradication Department Siddharam Mhetre worked as the trap officers. The trap team includes Police Anmaldar Ashish Patil, Vishal Doke, Zaker Kazi, Driver P. Na. Dattatray Karde. The Corruption Eradication Department has appealed to the citizens to file complaints against those who demand bribes.