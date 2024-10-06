Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Ajit Pawar Faces Challenge as Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar Hints at Joining Sharad Pawar's NCP

A significant development is unfolding in Phaltan as the state assembly elections approach. Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, a key figure in Ajit Pawar's faction, is reportedly considering a major shift. He recently held a meeting with his supporters in Phaltan, where he suggested the possibility of joining Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). This has sparked speculation that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar may face challenges, potentially from Member of Parliament Sharad Pawar.

During the meeting, Nimbalkar asked his supporters, "What should be our next step?" The crowd responded enthusiastically, showing support for the 'Tutari,' a symbol of Sharad Pawar's NCP. He also took the opportunity to criticize Ranjitsinh Naik-Nimbalkar.

Concerns for Ajit Pawar

Nimbalkar shared, "Yesterday, some news channels reached out to me, asking if I was leaving Ajitdada's camp. I was unsure how to respond. There hasn’t been any discussion about this, but rumors have spread across the state, possibly fueled by our opponents. They might think that if I switch sides, I would run for the Assembly election under the BJP's lotus symbol," suggesting that these rumors were intentionally circulated. "We are not getting answers to some questions, and I don’t think it matters to them where I go," he added, highlighting that he initially chose to align with Ajit Pawar.

Further Criticism of Ajit Pawar

Nimbalkar remarked, "Everyone knows how aggressive Ajit Pawar is. Amit Shah had confirmed his attendance at the District Bank’s 75th-anniversary event, but a call came from somewhere, and his visit was canceled. If things like this happen, who should we consult?" He expressed his frustration with the situation.

"I hold Sharad Pawar in high regard, and I feel the same about Ajitdada. We decided to support Ajitdada based on his qualities and our vision for the future. However, my supporters are central to my politics and my life. If they are not safe, then nothing works. We do not have any conflict with the BJP," Nimbalkar stated, reaffirming his loyalty to both Pawar leaders while emphasizing his commitment to his supporters.